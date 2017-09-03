Judge cuts Jesse Jackson Jr.’s child support payments

Former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. chats with reporters as he walks into the Daley Center for a divorce hearing on Feb. 27, 2017. On Thursday, March 9, 2017, a Washington, D.C., ruled in the former congressman's favor that his temporary child support payments should be reduced by $1,200 a month. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday ruled in former congressman Jesse Jackson Jr.’s favor that his temporary child support payments should be reduced by $1,200 a month.

Jesse Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson are embroiled in a dual-state divorce case, with court action happening in both Chicago and Washington.

Attorneys for Jackson Jr. had argued that the $1,529 monthly payment a D.C. judge ordered him to begin paying last month should be cut to $329 to reflect Social Security benefits the children are receiving.

On Thursday, Judge Robert Okun ruled in Jesse Jackson Jr.’s favor, writing that the court will suspend his duty to pay child support for April through July, and he’ll have to pay $213 in August, because of a payment he already sent for the month of March. He’ll then have to pay $329 a month until a further court order.

Jackson’s Chicago attorney, Brendan Hammer, has noted the former South Side congressman is paying $1,100 a month for private tuition costs in Washington, and the children are each receiving monthly Social Security “derivative benefits.” Adding $1,529 to that amount would total $3,851 a month.

He receives more than $138,000 a year in disability checks because he has bipolar disorder and depression. And the children receive about $14,400 a year of that amount.

The child support payment of $1,529 was ordered by a judge in Washington on Feb. 7.

The couple is still fighting over where the case should be heard. Sandi Jackson is hoping for the case to be resolved in D.C. — where she’s living with their two children, ages 13 and 16. Jesse Jackson Jr., however, is fighting to keep the case in Chicago where his attorneys say “acts” were committed that led to the divorce.

Hammer said on Thursday they are pleased with the ruling and said they are “confident” that the jurisdictional matters will be resolved soon and that it will be heard in Illinois, not D.C.

“Sandi and Jesse Jackson were married here, voted here, ran here, got elected here, worked here and lived here — in Chicago — for nearly 30 years. We trust that our Illinois courts will see that and all other relevant matters in this case with the same clarity that it seems the court in Washington did today on the issues it addressed,” Hammer said.

The D.C. judge on Thursday also ruled to allow Sandi Jackson to present further evidence on why she should be receiving alimony and attorney fees. The court had previously denied that request, but Okon wrote in a ruling that the court “erred in denying her request for alimony and attorney’s fees on the grounds that Plaintiff had not satisfied the residency requirement of D.C. Code.”

The judge wrote that Sandi Jackson did not produce proof of her D.C. residency — including her 2013 resignation letter from the Chicago City Council and her 2016 D.C. driver’s license information — until after a Feb. 2. status hearing. She’ll now be able to present further evidence about her residency in order to decide whether she should be awarded alimony and attorney fees.

In the couple’s Chicago case, a Cook County judge last month ruled that former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy and two other former police officers don’t have to respond to subpoenas issued by Jesse Jackson Jr.’s attorneys in Chicago. Lawyers for the targets of the subpoenas say their clients have nothing to do with the case.

Cook County Judge Carole Bellows said she first wants to resolve the issue of whether the case should be heard in Chicago or Washington, D.C.

A next court hearing is scheduled for March 21 in the D.C. hearing and April 3 for the Chicago case.

Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. The former South Side 7th Ward alderman and the former 2nd Congressional District lawmaker each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.