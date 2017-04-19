Judge to rule April 28 on CPS’ lawsuit against Rauner, ISBE

A Cook County judge will rule April 28 on whether the broke Chicago Public Schools deserves immediate financial action from the state — and whether the entire civil rights lawsuit filed against the governor and Illinois State Board of Education should be allowed to proceed.

But schools CEO Forrest Claypool couldn’t specifically say how the judge’s actions might help CPS keep its doors open through the rest of the school year.

After Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of a bill that would have given CPS $215 million it was counting on for teacher pensions, CPS sued Rauner and the Illinois State Board of Education, alleging the way that schools and pensions are funded is discriminatory.

The district asked Cook County Judge Franklin U. Valderrama for a prompt ruling, saying that the longer Chicago’s schoolchildren, who are mostly African-American and Latino, go without funding equal to their downstate peers, who are mostly white, the greater the harm to their education. CPS has threatened that school might end as much as three weeks early this spring, on June 1.

Rather than argue the merits of CPS’ claims, ISBE attorneys first are seeking to have the entire lawsuit thrown out.

Valderrama held an hourlong hearing Wednesday; CPS had requested three days to put on its case. The courtroom was packed with the plaintiff families solicited by CPS, ministers from African-American churches who filed an amicius brief in support of the district, and CPS’ top leadership: CEO Forrest Claypool, Chief Education Officer Janice Jackson and school board President Frank Clark.

At issue is whether pensions should be counted as part of the funding the state doles out for education. If they are, CPS gets less money from the state per student. If not, CPS gets more.

Chicago has the only school district in the state that pays the bulk of its teacher pensions into the Chicago Teacher Pension Fund. Teachers elsewhere collect from the state-funded Teacher Retirement System.

“Pension funding is clearly part of education funding, pensions are part of teacher compensation,” said David DeBruin, one of CPS’ attorneys. After CPS makes its pension contributions, it’s left with about $9,000 per student compared with about $12,000 in other districts.

Arguing for the state, Assistant Attorney General Gary Caplan told the judge that the separate pension systems have been in place for decades. “That crystallizes that we’re here today to deal with their disappointment with Gov. Rauner’s veto of $215 million.”

In an email, Illinois Secretary of Education Beth Purvis said that “​Governor Rauner did not create the state’s school funding formula, and in fact, he created a bipartisan school funding commission which has recommended changes that will create an equitable school funding formula that will better meet the needs of each student within every school district in our state. Instead of pointing fingers and blaming decades of fiscal mismanagement on a governor who has been in office for two years, CPS should be urging legislators to pass a balanced budget that includes changes to our education system in Illinois that will better meet the needs of every child. “​