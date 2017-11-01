Justice poised to announce Chicago police probe findings Friday

The Department of Justice is poised to announce the results of its year-long civil rights probe of Chicago Police Department misconduct on Friday, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

The Sun-Times reported last week that Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s administration is bracing for the findings, which the Justice Department wanted to announce before President Barack Obama leaves office on Jan. 20

Sources told the Sun-Times it is highly unlikely the probe will conclude with a signed-and-completed consent decree outlining mandated changes in police practices.

What is on the table, given the time constraints, is a deal for the city and Justice Department to sign an “agreement in principle.”

Such a pact, made with community input, would create a federal court-enforceable path addressing investigatory findings from the probe, launched in December 2015.

An “agreement in principle” lays the legal foundation for Justice Department officials to go to court to hammer out a consent decree after Obama leaves office.

The DOJ team handling Chicago is made up of career professionals, who will remain on the job in the Trump administration, even as political appointees are replaced. The Justice Department announced Attorney General Loretta Lynch will travel to Baltimore on Thursday to announce a consent decree there.

That suggests that Lynch, in her final days as attorney general — and one who has made civil rights enforcement a priority — may fly to Chicago for the anticipated Friday announcement.

The sense of urgency was heightened last week after Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., emerged from a meeting with Attorney General-designee Sen. Jeff Sessions R-Ala., saying Sessions would not promise to follow through on any suggestions the Justice Department makes to address police misconduct in Chicago.

Sessions also spoke skeptically about consent decrees during his confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Whether there is ever a consent decree compelling the Chicago Police Department to make specific changes, Emanuel will be under heavy pressure politically to implement the federal findings to restore public trust shattered by his handling of the Laquan McDonald shooting video.

Police Board President Lori Lightfoot, who co-chaired the mayor’s Task Force on Police Accountability, plans to lead the way.

“If there’s a findings letter that comes out that details present-tense challenges within the department, there will be broad pressure to make sure that . . . we are correcting any constitutional policing problems and that there’s a commitment on the part of the mayor, the City Council and, of course, the superintendent, to do what is necessary to right the ship,” Lightfoot said.

“I will personally be one of the people involved in that conversation. There are many of us who have worked very hard over the last year. There are many individuals and organizations who have been working on these issues literally for decades. We must move forward. The police department is one of the most important institutions in this city. It needs to be doing its job aggressively in the right way, in a constitutional way that puts the sanctity of life and respectful engagement with communities at the front of the list of priorities. We can’t take steps back.”

After embracing a federal civil rights investigation he once called “misguided,” Emanuel has spent the better part of a year trying to stay a step ahead of the Justice Department investigation.

Contributing: Fran Spielman