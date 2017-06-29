Police Board prez Lightfoot says reform memo ‘fundamentally flawed’

The memorandum of agreement drafted by Mayor Rahm Emanuel as a way to avoid federal court oversight of the Chicago Police Department is “fundamentally flawed and will not advance the cause of reform,” Police Board President Lori Lightfoot said Thursday.

After studying the 70-page agreement forwarded to the U.S. Justice Department, Lightfoot declared it long on “history and aspiration” and woefully short on specifics.

There is no specific list of reforms that must be achieved; no deadlines that must be met; no commitment of personnel and funding and no commitment to change a police contract that , Lightfoot has said, “turns the code of silence into official policy.”

Without those specifics, an independent monitor would be “left to wonder what it is he or she should be auditing.” Nor would there be any way to determine whether the Chicago Police Department was in substantial compliance.

Lightfoot acknowledged that the Trump administration and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions are not enthusiastic about consent decrees, and in April ordered a review of contemplated consent decrees with local law enforcement agencies.

“If we indulge in the fantasy that this Department of Justice with this attorney general would actually take the department into court on an uncured default, there’s no specifics on which they could enforce specific performance,” Lightfoot said.

“There’s no specific commitment … on an annual basis to provide the department with the tens of millions of dollars it’s going to need to actually accomplish reform. … At the height of its reform efforts, the Los Angeles Police Department had approximately 200 people working on reform. The Chicago Police Department has a small handful. Without additional financial resources and without additional personnel, there is no way the department will be able to accomplish the necessary work.”

Equally troubling, Lightfoot said, is the fact that the draft memorandum is silent on community oversight and declares that if the independent monitor finds substantial compliance “at any point on any topic, it can never go back and revisit that reform.”

That’s a “fundamental problem that would never, ever fly in any notion of best practices” for auditing and ongoing compliance, she said.

“The bottom line is that this document is fundamentally flawed. It will not help advance the cause of reform in Chicago. And frankly, I think it sets the Police Department up for failure,” she said.

Earlier this week, Inspector General Joe Ferguson demanded that Emanuel honor his promise to seek federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department.

Lightfoot is not yet willing to join Ferguson on the crowded bandwagon that already includes Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the American Civil Liberties Union, Black Lives Matter Chicago and other community groups, as well as Vanita Gupta, former head of the Justice Department’s civil rights division.

“If the mayor can demonstrate to people that there is a credible alternative to court supervision, I would like to see it and other people would be open to it. But it’s got to be credible and the memorandum of agreement as drafted does not provide that type of oversight,” she said.

Lightfoot urged the mayor to “go back to the drawing board” and start over with stakeholders in Chicago.

“One path forward would be for the city … to engage with the Illinois attorney general to come up with an agreement … that contains specific measures, specific time frames, real accountability measures and the resources necessary to get the job done,” Lightfoot said.

“It should be the result of a process that brings in all of the relevant stakeholders so that the final product has legitimacy. Negotiating and drafting documents in secret — I thought we were over that in Chicago. That’s what happens in Washington. And it should not be what’s happening in our city in this time when legitimacy and transparency have to be the rule of the day.”

Lightfoot’s critique is a significant blow to Emanuel for several reasons.

She is among only a handful of people who have seen and studied the 70-page document that Emanuel has, so far, refused to release.

She co-chaired the mayor’s Task Force on Police Accountability that served as a prelude to the Justice Department’s scathing indictment of the Chicago Police Department.

And she was among the few police reform advocates who were willing to give a memorandum of agreement a chance, particularly after the Justice Department, led by Sessions, “has made it very clear that they view consent decrees as antithetical to their relationship with local police.”