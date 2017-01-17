Man who fought for Puerto Rican independence gets Obama clemency

People march to demand the release of Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera near the White House in Washington, DC, on January 11. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm

President Obama has granted clemency to a man who was part of a militant group who fought for the independence of Puerto Rico, according to the office of Rep. Luis Gutierrez.

The Democrat from Chicago, who long supported the move, said Oscar Lopez Rivera has been in prison for 35 years after being convicted of seditious conspiracy but was never convicted of a crime of hurting anyone.

“Thank you, President Obama, thank you on behalf of millions of Puerto Ricans on the island and around the world,” Gutierrez said in a statement.

It will be a blessed day when I can walk and talk with my friend Oscar Lopez in fresh air, far from prison walls: https://t.co/7rjxnVOch4 pic.twitter.com/aSNUTomEm6 — Luis V. Gutierrez (@RepGutierrez) January 17, 2017

