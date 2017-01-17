President Obama has granted clemency to a man who was part of a militant group who fought for the independence of Puerto Rico, according to the office of Rep. Luis Gutierrez.
The Democrat from Chicago, who long supported the move, said Oscar Lopez Rivera has been in prison for 35 years after being convicted of seditious conspiracy but was never convicted of a crime of hurting anyone.
“Thank you, President Obama, thank you on behalf of millions of Puerto Ricans on the island and around the world,” Gutierrez said in a statement.
