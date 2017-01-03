Mastermind of CPS scam asks for no more than 18 months in prison

The mastermind of a contract-steering scheme at Chicago Public Schools is asking a federal judge to send him to prison for no more than 18 months.

Gary Solomon, 48, was the third person convicted in a plot to steer $23 million in no-bid deals from the broke CPS to his principal training firm, with help from Barbara Byrd-Bennett, his former employee and the head of Chicago’s school district at the time.

Solomon pleaded guilty last October to one count of honest services wire fraud, and he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison at his sentencing hearing, set for March 24. The sentencing request was made Wednesday in the first of several similar filings expected this month.

“With one misjudgment, Gary has suffered, and will endure a lifetime of, serious punishment which is devastating to him, his wife, his children, and extended family,” Anthony Masciopinto, one of Solomon’s lawyers, wrote.

Byrd-Bennett, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s second schools chief, pleaded guilty a year earlier, agreeing to a likely reduced sentence of about seven years in exchange for her continued cooperation with the feds. Ousted from CPS in April 2015, days after federal subpoenas landed at the school district, Byrd-Bennett gave a tearful apology to the children of Chicago before returning to her home in suburban Cleveland. Sentencing for the 67-year-old is set for April 13.

The former schools CEO planned to use kickbacks from Solomon — up to 10 percent of the business she was able to steer his way — to pay for her young twin grandsons’ college and other future plans.

“I have tuition to pay and casinos to visit (:” she said in one of hundreds of emails revealed by the feds.

Though he was the last to plead guilty, Solomon will be the first player in the scheme to face the music. Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Church has said that Solomon encouraged a reluctant Byrd-Bennett to join CPS in 2011, explaining “that it would be good for the SUPES entities . . . good for Byrd-Bennett, and good for CPS and the city.”

Solomon has no criminal background, but the Chicago Sun-Times has detailed his past of being forced out of Niles West High School for “immoral and unprofessional” conduct, including allegations he kissed a female student; covered up student alcohol and drug use; and sent emails to vulnerable students that were “sexually suggestive” and used a slew of racist terms.

His plea deal hinges on an October 2012 $2 million contract, the first of three no-bid deals handed to SUPES, a company run by Solomon and business partner Thomas Vranas in Wilmette. But the contract that attracted the attention of the CPS inspector general was a $20.5 million no-bid deal for principal training that Byrd-Bennett inked a month after shuttering a record 50 schools.

Vranas, 36, a one-time student at Niles West, also pleaded guilty last year and faces five years in prison for conspiracy to commit federal program bribery. Prosecutors said they’d recommend that sentence be knocked down by a third if he cooperates. His sentencing is set for April 12.