Rahm Emanuel: $26M investment coming to aging park facilities

At La Follette Park on Sunday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced plans for a $26 million investment in 20 of the Chicago Park District’s aging facilities around the city. | Jon Seidel/Sun-Times

A $26 million investment is coming to 20 of the Chicago Park District’s aging facilities around the city, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced Sunday.

The money for the city’s “Save Chicago’s Treasures” initiative will be coming from Illinois Department of Natural Resources’ grant funding and the park district’s capital funds, according to Emanuel’s office.

The cash will pay for roof repairs, masonry work, ADA accessibility improvements and more. Construction will begin at some of the parks this year. The entire project should be complete by 2019.

“These facilities, throughout the city . . . are places where people meet, where friendships are formed,” Emanuel said during an announcement at La Follette Park.

The mayor’s office said improvements are coming to Archer Park, Austin Town Hall Park, Columbus Park, Douglas Park, Dvorak Park, Eckhart Park, Fosco Park, Hamilton Park, Harrison Park, Holstein Park, La Follette Park, Lincoln Cultural Park, Mann Natatorium, McKinley Park, Palmer Park, Ridge Park, River Park, Robichaux Park, South Side Cultural Center and West Pullman Park.