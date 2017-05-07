Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s goal for his campaign war chest: $30 million

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is hoping to raise $30 million by 2019. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Ka-ching . . .

It’s no wee wallet.

Sneed is told Mayor Rahm Emanuel has a target amount he wants stuffed into his re-election war chest before 2019.

The amount: $30 million, and he’s working on it.

Covering all bases . . .

Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts just enlarged his job resume.

Sneed has learned he voluntarily registered as a lobbyist.

Huh?

OPINION

• Backshot: The Chicago Board of Ethics quietly voted recently to let Ricketts off the hook after citing him for possibly violating Chicago’s Ethics laws because of email communications with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, which may have required him to be registered as a lobbyist.

• The backshot: Such a violation could have subjected Ricketts to a substantial fine: $1,000 a day dating back to a communication with the mayor last year.

• The upshot: Sneed hears Ricketts powerhouse attorney Patrick Collins appeared before the ethics board recently.

• Quoth Dennis Culloton, a Ricketts spokesman: “As to recent media reports regarding the Board of Ethics’ comprehensive review of instances of alleged lobbying, Tom Ricketts and the Cubs cooperated fully and proactively with the Board’s review.

“The Board recently made a ‘no probable cause’ determination regarding any improper lobbying by Tom Ricketts or the Cubs.

“Neither Tom or the team has been fined or sanctioned in any manner. While we believe he is under no legal obligation to do so, Tom has voluntarily registered as a lobbyist.”

The Pfleger style . . .

Activist peace priest Father Michael Pfleger, who publicly expressed his anger recently in Sneed’s column that local sports stars haven’t picked up the sports mantle to help kids in the violence-torn Auburn Gresham neighborhood, has a hoop scoop.

• Translation: Pfleger just got word former Chicago Bulls stars Joakim Noah and Derrick Rose, as well as former hometown hoopsters Jabari Parker and Isiah Thomas, are heading to Chicago Sept. 16 to help coach teams comprised of street gang members playing in St. Sabina’s Annual Peace Basketball Tournament.

“It’s embarrassing sports stars from other parts of the country are coming in to help out and that we haven’t heard from anybody here,” Pfleger said.

“I just don’t get it,” he said.

“I still haven’t heard from anybody here.”

Lee’s way . . .

First it was “Chi-Raq,” and now it’s Trump Ack-Ack.

Movie director Spike Lee, who filmed Chicago as a war zone, just released an anti-Trump music video with singer-songwriter Stew.

Stew, accompanied by his band The Negro Problem, enlisted Lee to help create a video for their rock-ballad protest song, “Klown Wit Da Nuclear Code.”

And, not missing a protest beat, the late actor John Wayne got dovetailed into the video because his daughter, Aissa, endorsed Trump for president— and said her dad would have been a Trump supporter if he were alive.

And there ya go.

A Churchill moment?

“Never give up. Never give up. Never give up,” may be the words of Winston Churchill put into practice by both Gov. Bruce Rauner and House Speaker Mike Madigan during the budget fiasco.

• But, at last peek late Wednesday, Madigan was telling close associates he is assured the budget will be passed Thursday because of the solidarity of the Dem caucus.

Sneedlings . . .

Today’s birthdays: Kevin Hart, 38; George W. Bush, 71; and Sylvester Stallone, 71.