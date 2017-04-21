Metra to allow pets on trains in off-peak weekday trial in May

Starting May 1, Metra will begin a six-month trial that will allow pets on trains during off-peak weekday hours — but only small ones in a pet carrier.

Metra now allows pets only on weekends and holidays.

They’ll soon be allowed on trains that arrive in downtown Chicago before 6:31 a.m. or after 9:30 a.m. weekdays and on trains departing downtown before 3 p.m. or after 7 p.m. weekdays — similar to what’s allowed for bikes on trains.

The pets will have to be kept in carriers that can be toted by a single person to be allowed on the trains, they can’t take up seats or obstruct pathways, and they have to be held on a passenger’s lap or put under the seat while riding.

Also, Fido better behave. Metra says making too much noise could get pet and owner ordered off trains.

The policy doesn’t affect service animals, which are allowed on all Metra trains at all times.