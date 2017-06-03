Michelle Obama to Chance the Rapper: Thanks for giving back

Chance the Rapper’s $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools on Monday caught the attention of former first lady Michelle Obama.

“Thanks @chancetherapper for giving back to the Chicago community, which gave us so much. You are an example of the power of arts education,” Obama tweeted Monday evening.

The West Chatham native on Monday announced he’d donate $1 million from ticket sales and in partnership with promoters and vendors. He presented a check at the Westcott Elementary School in Auburn-Gresham on Monday afternoon, while he pleaded for a better solution to help fund the school district.

Chance’s spotlight on CPS’ financial woes has prompted some national attention to the issue. His focus on the funding came after meeting with Gov. Bruce Rauner in his Chicago office on Friday.