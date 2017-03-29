Minors authorized to sell and serve alcohol

People 18 to 20 years old would be allowed to sell beer, wine and liquor at grocery stores and restaurants under a rule advanced Wednesday by a City Council committee. | Sun-Times file photo

Minors working as cashiers at Chicago grocery stores will no longer have to summon their bosses to ring up the sale of a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine.

To speed retail sales and provide more jobs for unemployed youth, the City Council voted Wednesday to let young people between the ages of 18 and 20 serve liquor in restaurants and sell unopened bottles of booze at supermarkets. The legal drinking age in Illinois is 21.

Minors still won’t be allowed to open bottles and cans, or pour or mix drinks. But they will be able to serve and sell it after completing a state-sponsored course about “responsible alcohol service consumption.”

The ordinance was co-sponsored by Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), the owner of Ann Sather’s Restaurants, and Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus.

“As we were told by some of our colleagues, ‘They’re drinking anyway.’ So let’s educate ’em, and let’s make sure that they understand their responsibilities,” Tunney said during a License Committee meeting last week.

“This is really a logical step and an incremental step about how do we provide more opportunities for our youth. . . . We might have some hiccups on it. But if we need to go back and tweak it, we’ll go back and tweak it.”

License Committee Chairman Emma Mitts (37th) has denied the ordinance sends a mixed message to young people.

“It’s not like they’re drinking alcohol . . . . We’re not supporting youth drinking. We’re simply saying we want to make business more expedient . . . without having to wait in line,” Mitts said.

Last year, the jobless rate among young adults in Chicago stood at 58.2 percent, with the highest concentration of unemployment in black and Hispanic neighborhoods.

Sawyer has said he hopes to make a dent in those figures, while speeding up lines at Chicago supermarkets.

“I know a lot of those who have . . . been inconvenienced by having to wait until a cashier brings a manager over just to ring up one or two items in your grocery cart. It just doesn’t make sense,” Sawyer said.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association lobbied for the change, noting that many store cashiers are under 21, forcing constant stops and starts at the checkout line as managers are summoned to process liquor sales.

“These few minutes can mean the difference between a customer putting the product back so they don’t have to wait or making the sale,” Tanya Triche Dawood, vice president and general counsel of the merchants group wrote in a letter to the License Committee.

Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia has noted that “many municipalities” already allow young adults to work as servers in full-service restaurants and sales people in “accessory-use packaged licensed stores.”

“This ordinance will create new jobs and widen the candidate pool for employers, simultaneously improving Chicago’s young adult unemployment rate and the racial disparity in employment within this group,” Toia said.