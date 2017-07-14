Moody’s keeps Illinois under review for a credit downgrade

After one key Wall Street credit ratings agency boosted its financial outlook for Illinois, another has decided to keep the state under review for a downgrade that could be costly to taxpayers.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday reported that, despite an end to state government’s two-year-plus budget impasse, the state faces “lingering” financial challenges, including funding government-worker pensions, paying down a multibillion-dollar backlog of bills and determining a better formula for financing public education.

Illinois’ credit ratings stand at one notch above “junk” status with all major ratings agencies. The ratings are important because they help determine the interest rates at which the state borrows money; the worse the rating, the more taxpayers pay.

Political observers had been concerned Moody’s might lower Illinois credit rating regardless of whether a budget passed. Friday’s statement by Moody’s appears to leave open that possibility — but keeps the rating the same for now.

Earlier this week, another key ratings agency, S&P Global Ratings, took Illinois off its credit ratings watch list. S&P reported that the budget deal “reduces the near-term uncertainty” surrounding state finances but there still could be an “extended fiscal hangover” because of how long the impasse lasted.

The following is the full text of Moody’s news release . . .