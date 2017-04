New Chicago police union president is ‘assembling a team’

Kevin Graham is the new president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

Kevin Graham, the newly elected president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said Thursday he’s working on “assembling a team that’s going to work hard for our members.”

He also thanked outgoing FOP President Dean Angelo.

Graham spoke for less than two minutes and did not respond to questions.

New FOP Vice President Martin Preib declined to comment when he was asked about the Black Caucus’ threat to withhold approval of a new contract.