No soda tax for now, judge issues temporary restraining order

A Cook County judge on Friday put a temporary halt on the county’s sweetened beverage tax.

The tax – an additional penny-per-ounce tax on sweetened beverages – was to have gone into effect on Saturday.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association filed a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on behalf of Cook County retailers on Tuesday. Judge Daniel Kubasiak granted the restraining order.

The matter is back up in court on July 12.

The tax creates classifications between sweetened beverages that violates the uniformity clause of the Illinois Constitution and is unconstitutionally vague, attorneys representing the group of retailers say. For example, a store-bought Frappuccino would be taxed, but one created by a barista would not be.

Those who buy sweetened drinks would bear the brunt of the tax, but if retailers don’t include it in purchases they could be subject to a fine of $1,000 for the first offense, and $2,000 for the second and each subsequent offense. Beyond potentially paying fines, there are also concerns that businesses will lose revenue from customers opting to drive to Will or other collar counties or Indiana to avoid paying more.

During arguments Thursday, attorneys for the retailers also argued that the tax would cause irreparable harm because there is no refund mechanism in place. If the tax is struck down later, consumers, the attorneys argued, won’t be able to get their money back. The attorneys also argued that retailers can’t comply with the county by July 1 and the penalties in place could put retailers out of business.

The tax, which was passed in November, touts health and financial benefits. An attorney for the county said the tax would bring in around $200 million a year in revenue, according to Frank Shuftan, chief spokesperson for Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle’s office. The tax could also help public health, curbing obesity, diabetes and other health problems that are commonly linked to sugary beverages.