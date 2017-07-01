Not in line for Obama ticket yet? Too late, Chicago police say

Not already in line this morning at McCormick Place to get tickets for President Obama’s speech next week?

It’s too late, Chicago Police say.

The CPD is warning people on the department’s Facebook page that the line of thousands of people already is too long, and all the tickets are spoken for.

The CPD’s Facebook post reads: “Anyone hoping to receive a ticket this morning to President Obama’s farewell address at McCormick Place who is NOT already on property will not be receiving a ticket. Save yourself from the frigid temperatures as a large crowd is already in line.”

Posts on social media from McCormick Place showed huge lines at 6 a.m. Saturday.

McCormick Place is off the chain right now for #FarewellObama ….. love you @POTUS pic.twitter.com/CkdEV3IRVE — Jordan Sallis (@JordanSallis) January 7, 2017

Other Obama fans complained that they could not even get to the convention center on time because of the heavy early morning traffic around there.

Obama is giving his farewell speech Tuesday there, and tickets are being given away first-come, first-served this morning. starting at 8 a.m.