Obama back in Chicago for first time as former president

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago for the first time as an ex-president on Wednesday, mapping plans for his Obama Center to be built in Jackson Park.

Obama had four meetings: one with community leaders on the South Side and three others relating to what will be a massive fundraising drive to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for Center.

Obama huddled with Chicagoans who have been his major benefactors – Jim and Lester Crown and his former Commerce Secretary, Penny Pritzker and her husband, Bryan Traubert.

Former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett said, “There was great enthusiasm from the civic leaders about the opportunity to work with the Foundation.

“Those with whom President Obama met have long and deep ties to the community. It was important to the President to communicate how important they are to the success of Center.

“The South Side is the President and Mrs Obama’s home so he intends to not only build the Center there, but also bring opportunities to the area. The President was very eager to hear suggestions from the community members and encouraged them to continue the dialogue with his team after he left.”

Obama was last in his adopted hometown on Jan. 10 to deliver his farewell address at McCormick Place.

Former first lady Michelle Obama was not in the city for the meetings.

“They look forward to many more conversations with Chicagoans and South Side residents about the center and the unique opportunity to invest in Chicago’s South Side.”

Since leaving office on Jan. 20 Obama has vacationed in California and in the British Virgin Islands. He started working out of his post-presidential office here full time last week.

Obama is laying the groundwork for a massive fundraising drive to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for his Center, a museum, library and event complex.

Jordan Kaplan, who has been fundraising for Obama since his was a U.S. Senator from Illinois, is the Chief Development Officer – or top fundraiser for the foundation.