Obama: ‘Deep concern’ over Chicago violence

President Barack Obama cast his ballot at the Cook County Office Building in Chicago, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Obama is spending the weekend in Chicago. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON – President Barack has “deep concern” about the violence plaguing Chicago White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Thursday, discussing crime in the city days before Obama delivers his farewell address Tuesday in his adopted hometown.

Obama and first lady Michelle hope that the anticipated economic impact of their Obama Center, to be built in Jackson Park, can help the community most impacted crime, Earnest said.

“But in the years ahead, I know that both President Obama and Mrs. Obama will be making the positive impact on a local community one of the highest priorities of the Presidential Center,” Earnest said at the briefing in reply to a question from the Chicago Sun-Times.

Obama returns to Chicago for his McCormick Place speech Tuesday evening as the murders in Chicago are soaring.

“With regard to the violence that has been plaguing the city of Chicago, you’ve heard the president over the last couple of years talk about his deep concern about the violence that’s plaguing his hometown,” Earnest said.

Congressional Republicans blocked measures Obama pushed to take illegal firearms off the streets –which law enforcement experts have said contributed to a soaring number of homicides – during his two terms.

“And he is certainly concerned about the — the use of illegal firearms in a lot of that violence. He believes that there are additional comments and steps that could be taken that would at least reduce the number of illegal guns that are so readily available on the street.

“The president has also talked about some of the work that needs to be done in the community there. And the president is certainly interested in investing in the My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

“This is a program that..has been implemented in a number of communities across the country, including Chicago, to try to mentor boys and young men of color who too often go overlooked. And the president is hopeful that when he leaves the White House, this is something that he’ll be able to devote more of his time and attention to.

“I know the president and first lady are also optimistic about the potential of the Obama presidential center having a positive economic impact on the South Side of Chicago. And he is hopeful that that will spur some economic activity and be a beneficial influence in the community And many of the plans for the Presidential Center are focused on maximizingthe benefits for the surrounding community. Obviously this work is in the earliest of stages.

