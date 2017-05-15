Obama Foundation donations jump in 2016 to $13 million

Former President Barack Obama makes his first post-presidential public appearance and chats with younger activists about community organizing and civic engagement at the University of Chicago's Logan Center for the Arts on Monday, April 24, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Barack Obama Foundation contributions jumped to a little more than $13 million in 2016, the most since its founding, according to the tax return the group released on Monday.

Former President Barack Obama did not do direct fundraising while in office; fundraising is expected to skyrocket in 2017 with Obama out of office as of Jan. 20

Among the biggest 2016 donors, according to the foundation IRS 990 report:

*$1 million from former Obama Ambassador to the Netherlands Fay Hartog-Levin and her husband, developer Daniel Levin.

*$1 million from the George Lucas Family Foundation. Lucas, Star Wars is married to Mellody Hobson, the president of Ariel Investments, which was founded by John W. Rogers Jr., who is very close to the president and first lady. At the time of the donation last year, Lucas was still trying to persuade Chicago to let him build his museum in the city.

*$1 million from former Obama Ambassador to Great Britain Louis Susman and his wife, Majorie.

Susman and the Levins, from Chicago, were major fundraisers for Obama’s first presidential run in 2008.

*$1 million from the Hutchins Family Foundation; Glenn Hutchins is co-founder of the private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.

Expenses for the Foundation, created in January, 2014, increased during former President Barack Obama’s last year in office to $4.8 million as building and programming plans for the Obama Center, to be built in Jackson Park, ramped up.

*Obama Foundation Executive Director Robbin Cohen was paid a base salary of $490,627.

*The Foundation made the transition from political-style fundraising – which by nature is usually short term – to longer term institutional fundraising a high profile non-profit will need to flourish. The Foundation paid $372,937 to the Chicago based Grenzebach Glier and Associates, which specializes in high-end fundraising development for universities, hospitals and the like.

“We Help Clients Harness the Power of Philanthropy,” GG+A said on its web site.

*The Foundation paid the husband and wife architecture team designing the Obama Center Tod Williams and Billie Tsien $305,244 in 2016.

The Foundation, headquartered at 5235 S. Harper Court in Hyde Park, is overseeing Obama Center construction and development. The initial spending estimate for the Obama Center is $675 million between 2015 and 2021.

The 990’s disclose that the foundation has retained a team of consultants to plan future solicitation activities.

Obama Foundation contributions and grants since 2014:

*$13,175,732 in 2016

*$ 1,916,247 in 2015

*$ 5,543,877 in 2014

Developing, please check back