Obama Foundation names Museum Director after long search

WASHINGTON – After a long search for a key position, the Obama Foundation on Wednesday named a director for the Obama Presidential Center museum, Louise Bernard, whose exhibition experience includes work on the new Museum of African American History and Culture.

The job had been advertised since at least January, with one job description obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times stating the ideal candidate for the position will be “an inspiring yet pragmatic museum professional, fundraiser and manager” who will “know the Obama’s story and administration thoroughly.”

Bernard, who will start on July 1, will play a crucial role in helping former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle firm up what the programming and the “narrative” of the museum will be, a project that has been in-the-works for months.

While the Obama Center will be constructed in Jackson Park on Chicago the director, according to the job description, will oversee exhibits and public programming “designed to capture the interest” of audiences “on site and online regionally, nationally and internationally, while providing innovative connections with the vibrant local community and external partners.”

The early estimates for Obama Center – a museum, library, event space a forum and headquarters for the Obama Foundation put the price at $675 million for costs up to 2021.

At present, Bernard is the director of exhibitions at the The New York Public Library, a position she held since January, 2017. Before that, she was part of a team developing the exhibits at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall; before that, she was curator of Prose and Drama for the Yale Collection of American Literature at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale.

Bernard holds a Ph.D. in African American Studies and American Studies from Yale. She has master’s in Theatre History and English Literature from Indiana University-Bloomington.

“One of the key aspects of the Obama Presidential Center is a museum that does not just tell the story of the Obama Administration, but inspires individuals and communities to take on our biggest challenges. We are excited for Louise to join our team and help us develop a museum that is active and engaging,” said David Simas, Chief Executive Officer of the Obama Foundation in a statement. “Louise’s impeccable credentials and passion for her work will make her a valuable member of the Obama Foundation team.”

“I’m honored to work alongside such a talented team at the Obama Foundation, and to have the opportunity to help guide and shape a museum that is a truly innovative social and cultural institution,” said Bernard said in a statement. “I look forward in bringing President and Mrs. Obama’s remarkable story to the broadest possible audience, and to highlighting the crucial role of civic engagement in a way that is meaningful and inspiring to local South Side residents, and to people across the country and around the world.”