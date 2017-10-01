Below, from the White House…
THE WHITE HOUSE
Office of the Press Secretary
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
January 9, 2017
DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR
TUESDAY, JANUARY 10, 2017
In the morning, the President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.
In the afternoon, the President will travel to Chicago, Illinois. The departure from the South Lawn is open press, and the arrival at Chicago O’Hare International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media.
In the evening, the President will deliver his farewell address to the American people, where he will thank his supporters, celebrate the ways we have changed this country for the better these past eight years, and offer his vision on where we all go from here. The Vice President, the First Lady, and Dr. Biden will also attend. The President’s address at McCormick Place is open to pre-credentialed media; however, the RSVP deadline has passed.
Later in the evening, the President will depart Chicago, Illinois en route Washington, DC. The departure from Chicago O’Hare International Airport is open to pre-credentialed media, and the arrival on the South Lawn is open press.
9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time
10:00AM THE PRESIDENT receives the Presidential Daily Briefing
3:35PM THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Joint Base Andrews
4:30PM THE PRESIDENT departs Joint Base Andrews en route Chicago, Illinois
5:25PM THE PRESIDENT arrives in Chicago, Illinois
8:00PM THE PRESIDENT delivers his farewell address; THE VICE PRESIDENT, THE FIRST LADY, and DR. BIDEN also attend
10:25PM THE PRESIDENT departs Chicago, Illinois en route Washington, DC
Wednesday, January 11
1:20AM THE PRESIDENT arrives at the White House
Briefing Schedule
Press Secretary Josh Earnest will gaggle aboard Air Force One
