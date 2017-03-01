Obama guidance, press schedule Jan. 3, 2017. Daily Briefing

January 2, 2017

TUESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2017

In the morning, the President and Vice President will receive the Presidential Daily Briefing in the Oval Office. This meeting is closed press.

In the afternoon, the President will attend meetings at the White House.

9:30AM In-Town Pool Call Time

10:00AM THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Presidential Daily Briefing

Oval Office

Closed Press

1:00PM Press Briefing by Press Secretary Josh Earnest

