Obama in Indonesia for Friday, Saturday events

Former President Barack Obama (pictured on May 9, 2017) will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, May 25, 2017. | Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama spent part of his childhood in Indonesia and he returns there on Friday and Saturday for a private meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and an Obama Foundation session with young human rights activists.

Bernadette Meehan who runs the Obama Foundation international programs from the foundation branch office here, said in a post that Obama’s time in Indonesia “helped him appreciate the common humanity of all people.

“That’s why we are excited to be holding our next international Foundation event in Jakarta, Indonesia. On July 1, President Obama will host a small roundtable with inspiring Indonesian young leaders to hear directly from them about their experiences and ideas for how the Obama Foundation can help empower, connect, and train the next generation of leaders – in Indonesia and around the world.”