Obama headlines fundraiser for Democratic redistricting group

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama on Thursday headlined his first fundraiser since leaving the White House — except for his foundation — to help bankroll a Democratic redistricting drive aimed at GOP gerrymandering.

Joining Obama at the event at a home here for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee event was former Attorney General Eric Holder, and the chairman and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., whose chances of grabbing control of the House could be bolstered by congressional maps drawn more favorably for Democrats.

Holder and Pelosi were in Chicago in April for a fundraiser for the NDRC, hosted by Obama’s former U.S. Ambassador to Canada, David Jacobson, who was a major Obama fundraiser for his 2008 presidential bid.

Obama has flagged redistricting as one of his post-presidential priorities. As he said in his farewell speech at McCormick Place on Jan. 10, “When Congress is dysfunctional, we should draw our congressional districts to encourage politicians to cater to common sense and not rigid extremes.”

Holder said in a statement, “We are working hard to overturn illegal gerrymandering and build a state-by-state political infrastructure that will lead to a fair redistricting process. The NDRC looks forward to working together with President Obama and other leaders across our country to create a fairer redistricting process that will strengthen our democracy.”