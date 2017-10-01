Obama in Chicago, where change comes ‘from ordinary people’

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama waves as he walks with first lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia, toward Marine One while departing from the White House, on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

President Barack Obama just landed for his farewell speech in Chicago, the city where he said he “learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it.”

The former state senator from the South Side landed at O’Hare Airport shortly before 5:30 p.m.

Travelling with him aboard Air Force One was first lady Michelle Obama, the couple’s daughter Malia, the president’s sister, Auma Obama, and family friend Kaye Wilson.

The White House released excerpts from his speech, in which the president plans to pay homage to his political hometown.

“I first came to Chicago when I was in my early twenties, still trying to figure out who I was; still searching for a purpose to my life. It was in neighborhoods not far from here where I began working with church groups in the shadows of closed steel mills. It was on these streets where I witnessed the power of faith, and the quiet dignity of working people in the face of struggle and loss. This is where I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it.”

“After eight years as your President, I still believe that. And it’s not just my belief. It’s the beating heart of our American idea – our bold experiment in self-government.”

“It’s the conviction that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

“It’s the insistence that these rights, while self-evident, have never been self-executing; that We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union.”

“This is the great gift our Founders gave us. The freedom to chase our individual dreams through our sweat, toil, and imagination – and the imperative to strive together as well, to achieve a greater good.”

The White House has said it will be the president’s final trip on Air Force One. Also on board was TV anchorman Lester Holt., White House advisor Valerie Jarrett and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.

On the flight, presidential press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters that the president is “not one to be overly sentimental” but it would be unrealistic for anyone in his position not to feel some nostalgia, according to a pool report.

Obama is scheduled to deliver his farewell address at 8 p.m. at McCormick Place.

The president plans to use his historic speech to call for the mobilization of a new generation of leaders and “to motivate people to get involved and fight for their democracy,” senior advisor Valerie Jarrett has said.

“You can’t take it for granted,” said Jarrett, previewing Obama’s final speech Monday for a small group of reporters in the White House.

“You have to work hard at it and it’s not easy. And you have to be vigilant,” said Jarrett, Obama’s longest serving senior advisor.

Speechwriter Cody Keenan predicted Obama will give a memorable speech.

“It’s the only farewell address he’ll give and each president gets to give one, so I guess it’s sort of like a reverse inaugural,” Keenan said last week.

Presidential farewell speeches are a tradition that first began with George Washington.

The nation’s first president use his to explain why he was not seeking a third term, warn his successors “to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world” and avoid political parties, sectionalism and political factions.

“The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism,” Washington said. “But this leads at length to a more formal and permanent despotism.

“The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual, and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation on the ruins of public liberty.”