Obama, Michelle unveil Obama Center designs today in Chicago

First lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama watch the musical performances at the 2016 National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington on Dec. 1, 2016. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle will unveil a model of their Obama Center on Wednesday afternoon in Chicago, with Obama to discuss, for the first time in public, details about his vision for his museum, library and event space.

The event, at the South Shore Cultural Center, will be before an audience of several hundred invited guests and start at 12:45 p.m. Chicago time. Watch the live stream HERE.

The Sun-Times has learned there are some general plans for the Center, to be constructed in Jackson Park, plus a conceptual model and some drawings that have been shown to Obama Foundation insiders – that the former first couple will make public Wednesday.

The architects, the husband-and-wife team of Tod Williams and Billie Tsien will be at the unveiling. They have been working on the project, to be one of their most significant commissions, since they were appointed last June.

This evening, Obama discusses his Center and his two-terms in the White House in a closed-to-the press dinner before Chicago’s wealthy and civic elite, the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago.

The dinner will take place at The Chicago Club, 81 E. Van Buren. Obama’s speech was not publicly announced by either the Obama Foundation or his post-presidential office. Obama has come under some criticism for taking a $400,000 speaking engagement later this year. An Obama source told the Sun-Times Obama is not charging for his appearance before the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago.

In this case, it’s the other way around – Obama will be delivering a speech to potential mega-donors to his foundation.

The board of Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago is made up of Chicago’s wealthy civic elite, people the Obamas are cultivating to become multimillion-dollar contributors for the Obama Center.

Obama will need to raise hundreds of millions of dollars to build and endow the Obama Center.

While Obama has made two previous visits to Chicago since leaving office on Jan. 20 — the latest last week — Michelle Obama is returning to her native South Side for the first time since the Obama’s moved out of the White House.

The South Shore Cultural Center event is hosted by the Obama Foundation, headquartered in Hyde Park with a growing branch office in Washington.The Obamas held their wedding reception at the South Shore Cultural Center, which sits on the shore of Lake Michigan.

The Foundation, chaired by Obama buddy Marty Nesbitt, is overseeing the design, development and fundraising for the Obama Center and its related programming activities, potentially around the globe.

“The Obama Foundation is a living, working start-up for citizenship — an ongoing project for us to shape, together, what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century. The Foundation is based on the South Side of Chicago, and we will have projects all over the city, the country, and the world,” a foundation mission statement says.