Obama returning to Chicago next week

WASHINGTON – Former President Barack Obama is poised to return to Chicago next week, the Sun-Times has learned, days after his visit last Monday to his adopted hometown.

Obama’s tentative schedule is likely to include some “community” oriented event, in the vein of the discussion he had with young leaders at the University of Chicago last Monday as well as a meeting with at-risk young men in the Roseland community on Sunday.

Obama on his last trip also hosted a dinner for his Obama Presidential Foundation downtown and this visit is also likely to include some foundation business.

Obama’s U. of Chicago event was his first public post-presidential event, coming as he is also stepping up his paid speeches – including one where he is reportedly being paid $400,000 for a September speech to the Wall Street investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald.