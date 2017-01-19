Obama to exit with no clemency for Blagojevich

Patricia Blagojevich, wife of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, addresses the media at the Dirksen Federal Building after a federal judge refused to reduce the 14-year prison sentence for her husband during a hearing Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama made his final grants of clemency on Thursday with less than a day left in office and imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was not on the list.

Blagojevich was handed a 14-year sentence on corruption charges, with one of the most sensational his attempt to “sell” the Illinois Senate seat then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama was vacating after being elected president in November 2008.

The Justice Department earlier confirmed that Blagojevich, in year four of his imprisonment, filed a request to have his sentence commuted. He was arrested in December 2008, a few weeks after the presidential election.

Blagojevich’s bid for clemency from Obama was always extremely unlikely because of the nature of his offense.