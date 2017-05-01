Obama: Would be ‘angered’ by video of beating of Chicago man

WASHINGTON – President Barack Obama would be “angered” by the Facebook video showing four African Americans torturing a white mentally disabled Chicago man, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said on Thursday.

Earnest said the “disturbing” images “do demonstrate a level of depravity that is an outrage to a lot of Americans. I haven’t spoken to the president about it, but I am confident he would be angered by the images on the video.”

The Cook County State’s Attorney on Thursday filed hate-crime charges against the four for the beating of the 18-year-old.

They also face charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

Earnest said it was “too early to tell” if the Justice Department would be involved.

Obama returns to his adopted hometown on Tuesday to deliver a farewell address at McCormick Place.