Obamacare repeal vote: Roskam, Hultgren, Kinzinger undecided

WASHINGTON – House GOP leaders say they have the votes for pass their health care insurance bill with the roll call set for Thursday afternoon.

There is some drama over how the GOP holdouts will vote, with three of the undecided from Illinois.

Spokesman for Reps. Peter Roskam; Randy Hultgren and Adam Kinzinger told the Sun-Times on Thursday morning they are not ready to say yet how they will vote.

“He is still reviewing the final bill and has not made a decision on whether or not to support it,” said Roskam communications director David Pasch.

“Still undecided,” said Kinzinger spokesman Maura Gillspie.

Hultgren is not ready to make any statement until after the roll call, said his spokesman, Jameson Cunningham.

The potential of the Republican drafted legislation to reduce Obamacare pre-existing condition coverage has been a major issue.

President Donald Trump failed to pass an Obamacare repeal last month and has been pushing the House to try again.

All the House Democrats are expected to vote no.

Even if the measure passes the House on the back of GOP votes, it’s fate is uncertain in the Senate.