Patti Blagojevich on Obama commutation hope: ‘He didn’t say no’

In a Facebook post, Patti Blagojevich writes that she's praying for President Obama to commute her husband's sentence.

Patti Blagojevich says in a Facebook post that she hasn’t given up hope of President Barack Obama commuting the prison sentence of her husband, former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who’s serving 14 years after being convicted of corruption charges.

Obama was asked in an interview that aired Thursday on NBC5 whether he’d commute Blagojevich’s sentence.

“I study these cases on an individual basis,” Obama answered. “As you know, I have exercised my commutation powers very aggressively to make sure that we are not over sentencing people, particularly low-level drug crimes. Some of these higher-profiler cases, we’ll see what gets to my desk.”

Soon after, Patti Blagojevich wrote in a Facebook post: “He didn’t say no. Keeping up the prayers.”

Her post has since been deleted. But before it was removed, it got more than 250 “likes.”

Rod Blagojevich, 60, is now in his fourth year in prison after being convicted of corrupt acts including trying to sell the U.S. Senate seat Obama vacated. The U.S. Department of Justice confirmed last month that Blagojevich has submitted a request for commutation.

Commutation decisions typically rest on whether the punishment fit the crime. The former governor’s prison term is the longest granted to an Illinois politician for a corruption case.

If Obama decides not to commute Blagojevich’s sentence, a decision would be left to President-elect Donald Trump — who appeared with the former governor on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” show in 2010.