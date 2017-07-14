Peter Roskam’s million dollar warchest a reality check for Democrats

WASHINGTON – Rep. Peter Roskam R-Ill., targeted by Democrats for defeat in 2018, has stockpiled $1.1 million in his campaign warchest, raising $833,243 in the past three months, his campaign said on Friday.

This is the largest fundraising quarter ever for Roskam, according to Roskam campaign consultant Cam Savage, a co-founder of Limestone Strategies.

Roskam, a Wheaton resident, is a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which helped Roskam build a substantial base for fundraising – where incumbents have a built-in advantage.

Roskam is a top 2018 Democratic target because in 2016, Hillary Clinton won the western suburban 6th district over Donald Trump, 50 percent to 43 percent.

That’s given rise to a large Democratic group of contenders, though no one familiar with the district expects them all to end up on the March 20, 2018 Illinois Democratic primary ballot.

No major name Democrat has surfaced yet.

ANOTHER DEMOCRATIC, CAROLE CHENEY IN RACE

Another Democrat, Carole Cheney, a former district chief of staff for Rep. Bill Foster D-Ill., joined the crowded Democratic primary field this week.

Cheney worked for Foster from 2013 until earlier this year. She has undergraduate and graduate journalism degrees from the University of Illinois Champaign/Urbana and the University of Illinois /Springfield, as well as a law degree from Northwestern University. She is a former attorney at Kirkland & Ellis.

Even though Clinton won the district in 2016, Roskam beat Democrat attorney Amanda Howland, from Lake Zurich, 59 percent to percent.

Also running are Barrington Hills Planning Commission member Kelly Mazeski and Suzyn Price, a Naperville district 203 School Board member.

Mazeski raised $118,648 from 536 donors in six weeks and loaned her campaign $90,000, to per her haul at $208,648, according to her campaign consultant, Peter Giangreco.

Roskam stepped up from the Illinois Senate to Congress after he beat Tammy Duckworth in 2006 in his closest vote to date, 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent.

Second quarter Federal Election Commission reports covering April, May and June will become public next week.