Pilsen rally helps kick off May Day demonstrations in Chicago

Israel Gascón, 42, a restaurant industry worker originally from Mexico City, attended a May Day rally in Pilsen on Monday because she "there is a war against the workers [and] against immigrants." | Andrea Salcedo/For the Sun-Times

Restaurant worker Israel Gascón said he attended a May Day rally in Pilsen Monday because he’s obligated to represent the working class, especially during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“There is a war against the workers [and] against immigrants,” Gascón, 42, who was holding a sign reading: “Stop ICE terror. No KKK.”

ICE is the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

“I see my community terrorized by ICE, by this criminalization of particularly the Mexican community, and I disagree with that,” said Gascón, who is originally from Mexico City.

Dozens of people gathered for the rally at Tenochtitlan Plaza in Pilsen, before joining a larger gathering at Union Park, where another rally would be held before everyone marched to the Loop to mark May Day’s traditional celebration of workers’ rights.

“No ban. No wall. No USA at all and “Trump. Obama are the same. The only difference is the name,” they chanted.

Rebecca Vosler, 25, an instructor in an after-school program, showed up to the rally because for her, the struggles of workers and immigrants are all interconnected.

“How can Chicago claim that they’re a sanctuary city when immigrants aren’t being protected and then on top of that, how are you protecting workers when the rent is rising, when the wages are low?” Vosler said.

For Vosler, the fight for immigrants and workers’ rights has never been more urgent.

“The timing is right,” Vosler said.”I really can’t afford to stay home anymore. I have to come out and fight because there is just not any other alternative.”

Some businesses in Pilsen were closed because of May Day celebrations, including Nuevo León Bakery, which posted a sign in her window: “Business owners support the fight against our community, our workers, our clients and their families.”