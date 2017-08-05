Rahm Emanuel again delays briefing aldermen on CPS bailout plan

Mayor Rahm Emanuel was attempting to cobble together a plan Monday to stave off a threatened shorter school for the Chicago Public Schools that could rely on using a mix of tax-increment financing surpluses, support staff job cuts and borrowing, a knowledgeable source told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Alderman were supposed to be briefed Tuesday on Emanuel’s bailout plan, but, more than a week after the mayor declared that classes wouldn’t end early in June despite threats to do so by schools CEO Forrest Claypool, the briefings are being postponed for a second time.

“We are going to reschedule the aldermanic briefings on CPS, and we’ll be in touch with them in the next few days to reschedule,” City Hall spokesman Adam Collins said Monday. “This is a very real, very complex problem, and each move or option has its own implications for students, parents, teachers and the financial markets”

Ald. Ricardo Munoz (22nd) was outraged.

“It’s unfathomable that the Board of Ed. needs the city of Chicago as a partner, and yet it’s delaying telling the corporate authorities — the Chicago City Council — what the options are or what the status at least it,” Munoz said. “It’s just unfathomable and unacceptable.

“I have no clue what’s going on. But all I can surmise is that they really don’t know what they’re doing over there… It is scary. It’s very scary.”

The negotiations have been complicated by growing tensions between the mayor and Claypool and the difficulty pinning down exactly how much money the cash-strapped schools system still needs.