WASHINGTON – Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers a noon speech at the National Press Club to tout his new policy where seniors will have to prove they are heading to college, the military, a trade or a job in order to get a diploma.
Last month, the Chicago school board approved Emanuel’s latest initiative to put the extra requirements on the Class of 2020.
Joining Emanuel at the NPC event will be Amando Rodriguez, the principal of the Goode STEM Academy High School; Tony Tran, a Truman City College graduate and Gregory Jones, the principal of Kenwood Academy High School.
Emanuel is discussing his post 12th grade plans as the Chicago Public Schools under constant financial pressure will pay 6.39 percent — a very, very high rate – to borrow $275 million it needs to make a mandatory payment for retiree pensions before a June 30 deadline.