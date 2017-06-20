Rahm Emanuel in Washington DC for higher education speech

Mayor Rahm Emanuel is at a crossroads now that a lawsuit and a rare public rebuke from Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan have racheted up the pressure for federal court oversight over the Chicago Police Department. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

WASHINGTON – Mayor Rahm Emanuel delivers a noon speech at the National Press Club to tout his new policy where seniors will have to prove they are heading to college, the military, a trade or a job in order to get a diploma.

Last month, the Chicago school board approved Emanuel’s latest initiative to put the extra requirements on the Class of 2020.

Joining Emanuel at the NPC event will be Amando Rodriguez, the principal of the Goode STEM Academy High School; Tony Tran, a Truman City College graduate and Gregory Jones, the principal of Kenwood Academy High School.

Emanuel is discussing his post 12th grade plans as the Chicago Public Schools under constant financial pressure will pay 6.39 percent — a very, very high rate – to borrow $275 million it needs to make a mandatory payment for retiree pensions before a June 30 deadline.