Rahm Emanuel sees green skyline in Chicago

Last Friday, Mayor Rahm Emanuel renewed his criticism of President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

After blasting Trump, Emanuel said he would join 30 cities, 10 states, 80 universities and more than 100 businesses pledging to meet the greenhouse gas emission targets set by the accord, just as if the agreement were still in place.

“Chicago is already 40 percent of the way toward fulfilling the Paris agreement and the goals set. And Chicago is gonna stay on that road, committed to following through and do exactly what it needs to do,” the mayor said on Friday.

On Monday night, he tweeted: