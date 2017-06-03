Rauner memo: Tax-increment funds one option to fund CPS

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration is recommending two solutions to address the Chicago Public Schools’ teacher-pension mess — allowing Mayor Emanuel to use TIF funds to fill a $215 million hole, or adding the funding to the Illinois Senate’s pension bill and taking it out of the “grand bargain” budget package.

The options are outlined in a memo obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times. This memo is from Rauner’s policy head Michael Mahoney to Rauner’s chief of staff Richard Goldberg.

It comes days after Chance the Rapper brought national attention to the school district’s money woes after a meeting with the governor on Friday.

The TIF, short for tax-increment financing, option would allow Emanuel to transfer $215 million for a one-time authorization from Chicago TIF funds to CPS. It would require that the Illinois General Assembly pass legislation to allow that funding.

“We are in the process of drafting this legislation in case the General Assembly, the Governor and other advocates want to move on this idea quickly,” Mahoney wrote.

Mahoney also recommends the city revise its TIF policies and collect taxes for education: “This solution is in place across the state and represents a compromise that both attracts business investment and supports public schools.”

Option two would add the CPS money to Senate President John Cullerton’s pension reform bill — which Rauner has supported — but has failed in the Senate for lack of Republican support.

“While this bill is currently tied to the ‘Grand Bargain’ in the Senate, this bill could be broken off from the “Grand Bargain” and amended to add the city’s request to pick up the normal cost of teacher pensions and retiree healthcare expenses in this fiscal year,” Mahoney writes.

“Such a comprehensive pension reform agreement would satisfy the deal we made last summer and could be signed into law without delay,” the memo says.

Last week the pension bill roll call was pulled from consideration after it failed to garner enough Republican votes. It also failed muster last month.

All of the “grand bargain” bills are tied together, meaning all must pass. There are legislative mechanisms in place that allow bill language to be added onto other bills.

But some in the Senate are uncomfortable with the totality of the package, which includes a bump in the income-tax rate.

Removing the pension bill from the plan — with Rauner showing support for the bill — may push Republicans to support the measure after all.