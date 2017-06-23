Rauner to sign bill targeting repeat gun offenders

A day after a gun measure targeting repeat offenders got caught up in a feud between Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner, the governor's office said he plans to sign the measure into law Friday as a show of compromise. | Sun-Times files

SPRINGFIELD — A day after a gun measure targeting repeat offenders got caught up in a feud between Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Gov. Bruce Rauner, the governor’s office said he plans to sign the measure into law Friday as a show of compromise.

Rauner plans to sign the bill at 3 p.m. in his Springfield office.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who came to Springfield in support of the bill, was en route to the Capitol for the signing, according to a spokesman.

On Thursday, Emanuel revealed he offered to drop his objections to the sale of the Thompson Center — and agree to “maximum zoning” for the site to maximize its financial potential — if Rauner would sign off on the mayor’s plan to save two of four city pension funds “as a show of good faith.”

Rauner turned down the deal, prompting Emanuel call the governor “congenitally incapable” of compromise.

The Rauner administration said the mayor’s offer wasn’t a “fair trade” and instead asked Senate Democrats to send the governor the bill targeting repeat gun offenders that passed both chambers last month.

Rauner aides had argued Thursday evening that Emanuel didn’t want the gun bill sent to the governor because it would disprove the mayor’s argument that the governor can’t get bipartisan deals done.

State Sen. Kwame Raoul, D-Chicago, sent the bill to the governor’s office Thursday, saying he wasn’t interested in having it caught up in a political game.

“I want it done not for politics sake, not for anybody claiming a win, not even for me,” Raoul said. “Because, as far as the crime is concerned, this is only a piece of the puzzle. And so I don’t even claim it as a win. We have a lot more work to do on that front.”

In May, Johnson had told a Senate committee the bill would target 1,400 people who, as repeat offenders, are more likely to commit gun crimes. It was the second time Johnson pushed for the bill in Springfield, which he said would create a “mental culture to not pick up a gun.”

The bill urges judges to hand down sentences on the higher end of the sentencing ranges for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

It stalled in March amid lack of Republican support over the sentencing reforms — and concerns from the governor’s office. At issue were some provisions of the bill, including reducing the sentencing for those charged with possession of 100 grams or more of cocaine, heroin or fentanyl.