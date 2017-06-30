Rauner uses veto to remove phone tax, ensure 911 funding

SPRINGFIELD—With a looming deadline, Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday used his veto powers to rewrite a bill to ensure 911 centers are funded amid the impasse, while removing what he called a “massive tax hike on Illinois families and businesses.”

“The majority in the General Assembly waited until the last moment to send this 9-1-1 service reauthorization bill to my desk. Unfortunately, those lawmakers also inserted a major tax hike into this bill, a tax that’s both excessive and unwarranted, and that I strongly oppose,” Rauner said in his veto statement.

“This extreme increase is unfair and indefensible. But the majority in the General Assembly is using the threat of cancellation of 9-1-1 services on Saturday as leverage to force this tax hike through over my opposition.”

Removed from the bill are the surcharge increases. He also revoked the sunsets on the Emergency Telephone System Act.

Lawmakers on a bipartisan basis on May 31 approved the wide-ranging telecommunications bill that included a hike in Chicago’s monthly 911 telephone-bill surcharge by 28 percent — from $3.90 to $5 — with 911 surcharges in other communities to rise from 87 cents to $1.50. The Chicago City Council and other local governments would need to approve the increases before they take effect, according to the legislation.

In Chicago, the increase would bring in roughly $27 million a year that Mayor Rahm Emanuel desperately needs. The phone tax hike would have freed up money in the corporate fund used to save the Laborer’s pension fund. The bill became a source of contention for the two amid budgetary talks.

Last week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel teed off on Rauner for opposing a 28.2 percent telephone tax hike that will free up money that can be used to shore up the Laborers pension fund “well into the next decade.”

“The 911 cable bill passed with 51 votes in the Senate…and 81 votes in the House….It affects Downstate communities [and] the whole state. That’s why it received overwhelming, bi-partisan votes across urban, suburban [and] rural areas,” the mayor said.

“Somebody needs to give the governor crib notes on how that works. But, he clearly as a rookie governor, doesn’t get it….Even when something that is essential for Downstate, for every community as it relates to public safety and an overwhelming bi-partisan vote, he’s gonna veto it.”

The mayor noted that the governor’s threat to veto the telephone tax hike came just hours after City Hall went public with Emanuel’s failed attempt to broker an end the marathon state budget stalemate.

The mayor offered drop his objections to Rauner’s $300 million plan to sell the Thompson Center—and speed approval of “maximum zoning” for the site through the City Council next week to maximize its financial potential — if only Rauner had agreed to sign off on Emanuel’s plan to save two of four city employee pension funds as a show of good faith.

But Rauner turned down the deal, prompting Emanuel to declare his old friend and former business associate “congenitally incapable” of compromise.

The Rauner administration called the surcharge increases “unacceptable” in part because Chicago “has already received two significant [phone-tax increases] in the last four years.”

Lawmakers on Thursday approved a new version of the bill which extends the telecommunications act that allows fees to be collected and sent to 911 centers. Language in the original measure didn’t protect against expiration.

Contributing: Fran Spielman