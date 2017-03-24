Rauner vetoes bill to bail out Chicago municipal workers pensions

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday vetoed legislation designed to shore up the pension funds for city of Chicago laborers and other city workers.

“While I appreciate the effort to address the insolvency of certain pension funds for Chicago’s public employees, the legislation will create another pension funding cliff that the city does not have the ability to pay,” Rauner said in a statement Friday afternoon. “This legislation will result in increased taxes on Chicago residents.”

Senate Bill 2437 would have put more money into retirement systems covering some 88,000 city workers, excluding police officers and firefighters, who are covered by separate pension funds. The Illinois House passed the bill in December and it was unanimously approved by the Senate in January.

Rauner had previously said he wouldn’t support the bill without more systemic wide-reaching government pension reforms. He also questioned the use of revenue in the bill — which would resort to the city using property-tax money to fund pensions after it runs out of funds from a new tax on city water and sewer service.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office could not immediately be reached for comment.