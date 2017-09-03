Rehab of Red Line Wilson station is in the home stretch

Rendering of an exterior view of the Wilson Avenue Corridor at the new CTA Wilson station on the Red Line. | CTA

Crusty no more.

The Wilson Red Line station renovations are about 75 percent complete, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office said Thursday.

Trains are expected to run Monday on the newly installed elevated tracks at the Uptown neighborhood stop. Crews will soon begin demolishing what remains of the old tracks, built more than a century ago, the mayor’s office announced. Emanuel plans to tout the progress at a midday news conference at the station.

The Wilson Line station is expected to remain open during the rest of the construction on the $203 million project, with no changes to service on the Red and Purple Express.