Reilly softens street musician ban to avoid almost certain defeat

Facing an almost certain City Council defeat, downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd) on Wednesday watered down his plan to silence street musicians on Michigan Avenue and State Street.

Instead of banning the music altogether on downtown’s two marquee streets, Reilly proposed limiting the music to the hours of the day when there is the greatest amount of pedestrian traffic. That is between the hours of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5 and 6 p.m. on weekdays and between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Reilly also narrowed the boundaries of the targeted area. It would run from the east side of Michigan Avenue to the west side of Dearborn and from the north side of Oak Street to the north side of Van Buren.

The restricted hours would apply to street musicians whose performances include “bullhorn or electronic amplification or a musical instrument or other object that is struck manually or with a stick or similar item to produce a sharp percussive noise.”

Reilly said the compromise is the product of “many hours” of meetings with “diverse” interest groups, including street musicians, downtown employees and residents who claim they’ve been driven to distraction by the incessant noise.

“We believe this ordinance is a better, more equitable ordinance that balances these competing interests and could stand up to judicial scrutiny,” said Reilly, who could be seen lobbying aldermen Wednesday on the City Council floor.

The American Civil Liberties Union had threatened a court challenge to an earlier proposal.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), co-sponsor of the ordinance, noted that street performers have identified the lunch and evening rush periods as the “most lucrative” hours of the day.

“This ordinance preserves those peak hours for noisier performers while offering needed relief to residents and workers during the workday and evening hours,” Hopkins said.

As promised, Reilly and Hopkins worked with the CTA and Chicago Park District to identify “performance zones” at additional CTA stations and in Chicago parks.

By softening his original ordinance, Reilly avoided an almost certain defeat on the City Council floor amid opposition from Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the Black and Hispanic caucuses.

Earlier this week, License Committee Chairman Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) warned Reilly about the perils of forging ahead with his original version.

She flatly predicted he did not have the votes for the original version because there were a ton of aldermen whose residents either perform as street musicians or enjoy their music as part of the fabric of Chicago.

“My constituents are street performers and they go on to be artists. It’s a start for them. They’ve been doing it for years. . . . It’s like you’re trying to push those same people out from downtown when we’re all paying taxes,” said Mitts, whose committee approved the more draconian version of Reilly’s ordinance.

“The street performers were here long before a lot of downtown got built. I understand that people feel like it’s their home now. But sometimes, they have to put up with some things. To say they can’t perform altogether — it’s just not myself. It’s not just black aldermen. There were white aldermen who came to me and said, `Ald. Mitts, I’m not gonna support this ordinance.’ ”

Mitts sympathized with Reilly’s political dilemma. He put the cart before the horse.

“He brought his community down before he even talked to aldermen,” she said. “I don’t think an alderman should ever do something like that.”

“If he pushes for a vote, I don’t see where he ends up winning. We have too many other problems [with violence] in Chicago,” Mitts said. “I don’t think this should be a priority for us.”