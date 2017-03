Robberies reported in Washington Park

Three robberies reported in February in the Washington Park neighborhood took place within blocks from each other, police said.

The robberies happened about 9 p.m. Feb. 21 and about 2 p.m. Feb. Feb. 23 in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago Police said in a community alert on Friday.

The incidents involved one to three offenders who showed a handgun, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.