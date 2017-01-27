Sandi Jackson: Jesse Jr.’s ‘innuendo’-laced subpoenas harassment

U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. and his wife Chicago Ald. Sandi Jackson, ask each other for their support and votes as they arrive at a polling station for early voting, Friday, March 9, 2012, in Chicago. File Photo. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Jesse Jackson Jr. dispatched “unwarranted subpoenas full of unsupported innuendo” to three men — including former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy — in an effort to “harass” his estranged wife Sandi Jackson, according to a motion filed by her divorce lawyers.

Attorney Jessica Bank Interlandi writes in the filing that the subpoenas were improperly issued and part of an “unlawful and far-ranging expedition for information.” Bank Interlandi argues that the subpoenas were filed in the public court file and were posted in online news stories without Sandi Jackson or herself receiving a copy. Those subpoenas were filed just before 4 p.m. on Jan. 17, the court documents say.

The subpoenas were issued to McCarthy; Rick Simon, a former Chicago police sergeant who now runs a cleaning company with city contracts, and former Chicago Police Officer James Love.

The filing requests that the court quash the subpoenas, and is asking for a hearing “to prevent any further discovery abuse by Jesse.”

“The issuance and filing in the public record of unwarranted subpoenas full of unsupported innuendo can serve no constructive purpose to the parties or their children,” the document says. “Instead, this deliberate course of conduct reveals an improper intent to try this case in the media rather than before this Honorable Court.”

Jesse Jackson Jr.’s attorney Brendan Hammer said he wouldn’t comment on the motion until a hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. But he said McCarthy has retained a lawyer, who plans to be in attendance for the hearing.

It’s the latest in what has been a dramatic journey for the high-profile former political couple who married in 1991.

Sandi and Jesse Jackson Jr. both pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. The former South Side 7th Ward alderman and the former 2nd Congressional District lawmaker each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.

The former congressman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit false statements and mail and wire fraud; his wife to filing a false federal income tax return.

And lawyers for Jesse Jackson Jr. earlier this month said they’ll fight to keep his divorce case in Illinois, arguing former Ald. Sandi Jackson committed “acts” in the state that gave rise to their divorce action while they were under investigation by the feds and he was in prison.

Both are embroiled in a dual-state divorce case, with the case also being heard in Washington D.C. where Sandi Jackson is currently living with their two children.

