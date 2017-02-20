Hundreds drawn to second straight day of anti-Trump Loop protests

Sisters Anne and Mary Thorsen of Logan Square were among about 1,000 protesters who marched in Chicago on Monday. | Sam Charles/Sun-Times

At least 1,000 protesters congregated along Wacker Drive, directly across the Chicago River from Trump Tower by the early afternoon.

Among them were sisters Anne and Mary Thorsen, both of Logan Square. Mary Thorsen said her problems with the president were too numerous to fit on a single sign.

“His Cabinet picks are abhorrent,” Mary Thorsen said. “They are all horrible. They don’t belong in government. He doesn’t belong in government. He’s incompetent, he’s corrupt.”

Police closed Wabash to northbound vehicular and foot traffic at the river, though it was reopened to motorists by 2:15 p.m.

In contrast with other recent protests, traffic along Wacker Drive kept moving; the street remained open as the throng occupied the sidewalk along the river’s southern bank.