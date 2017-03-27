Sheriff’s office delays jailer training for Jason Van Dyke’s wife

Tiffany Van Dyke's training to become a Cook County correctional officer has been postponed by Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office. | Sun-Time file photo

The wife of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke training as a Cook County Sheriff’s correctional officer has been put on hold over concerns about her safety.

“She has not been terminated,” said Cara Smith, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s policy director. “We are simply conducting a more in-depth background investigation, the goal of which is to ensure her employment in this position would not put her at risk.”

Tiffany Van Dyke had been expected to start four months of training March 20 at the sheriff’s department academy, Smith said.

Van Dyke had completed the application process and had been “certified as qualified,” Smith said. She’d also been given a “tentative start date,” Smith said.

“This is a very difficult environment in the jail, and one that poses safety risks for officers on a good day,” Smith said. “It’s our obligation to all of our employees to act in a way that ensures their safety, and we’re going to do that here.”

Smith said the sheriff’s office has concerns over the safety of Van Dyke because her husband is an indicted Chicago Police officer. She said the department is concerned that her employment in the jail might put other employees’ safety at risk.

Tiffany Van Dyke could not be reached for comment Monday.

Jason Van Dyke has been charged with murder in the shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in October 2014.

Smith said it had come to her attention in the “last few weeks” that Tiffany Van Dyke’s start date had been suspended.

“It’s not uncommon for applicants to be certified and then wait months to be given a start date at the academy,” she said.

Asked why Van Dyke’s application was flagged earlier in the process, Smith said: “The application and merit board process is an extensive one and involves many different steps within an our office and within the merit board, and as soon as this concern for her safety came to our attention, we decided to slow the process down until we could evaluate it more fully.”

Certified candidates are eligible to begin training at any time within two years of successfully completing the application process, Smith said.