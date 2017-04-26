Sneed exclusive: City could deal blow to Trump wall contractors

Ald. Danny Solis is in discussions to ban city business with any contractors that work on President Trump's proposal to enlarge the border wall. | Sun-Times file photo

Sneed hears members of the City Council’s Hispanic Caucus have been considering a potential ordinance that could bar Chicago from doing any business with any contractor who worked on President Donald Trump’s proposal to enlarge the U.S./Mexican border wall.

“It would be much like an ordinance proposed years ago banning any Chicago bank doing business with a Swiss bank resisting cooperation in reparations to victims of Hitler’s Holocaust,” said Ald. Edward Burke (14th), who is familiar with the proposal.

“Trump’s wall is a visible symbol of anti-immigrant feelings,” Burke said.

“We have been talking about such an ordinance,” said Ald. Danny Solis (25th) a member of the Hispanic Caucus.

“I’m not sure what the status is on it yet.”

Of the more than 700 companies expressing interest in working on the proposed border wall, at least 15 have Chicago-area connections, federal records show. Two of those 15 have also gotten contracts to do work for the city of Chicago, a recent Sun-Times analysis showed.

Earlier this month, two San Francisco city supervisors submitted legislation that would bar their city from doing business with any contractor who worked on the border wall, according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Sources say Mayor Rahm Emanuel is intrigued with the idea.

OPINION

Rahm ’em . . .

Mayor Emanuel, who was in the building, stopped by Sneed’s office Wednesday for a chat.

Emanuel was riding high.

“I want you to know how proud I am of all the Chicago schools included in the top 100 high schools in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, “ the mayor said.

“So I’ve been reaching out to the principals of these schools to congratulate them for this recognition, and to encourage them to keep it up.

“They are excelling at a time when the state is trying to pull the rug out from underneath them, and making a real difference in the lives of young people, preparing them for a bright future. These principals are setting a tone and expectation of excellence that is shared by teachers, students and parents alike, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

“So I just called all the Chicago school principals and sent them a letter of congratulations,” he said.

• Stat chat: Seven Chicago public high schools were in the top 10 in the state: Northside College Preparatory High School the best school in Illinois and No. 40 in the U.S.; and Payton College Preparatory High School was named No. 2 in the state and 64th in the country, according to the report.

Of the top 14 schools in the state, eight are in Chicago; Northside College Preparatory High School; Payton College Preparatory High School; Jones College Prep High School; Young Magnet High School; Lane Technical High School in Chicago; Lincoln Park High School; Brooks College Prep Academy High School, and Phoenix Military Academy High School.

Kurt’s blurt . . .

Zzzz: City Treasurer Kurt Summers’ announcement he was NOT going to run for Illinois governor is no shocker.

• The “reel” reason: Although early polls showed he was going nowhere, Summers ostensibly tossed his support to Dem gubernatorial primary opponent J.B. Pritzker in hopes of enlarging Pritzker’s black base.

• The real reason: Pritzker has a helluva lot more money to toss into Summers’ future war chest. “Kurt was leveraging it for the next play. Bet on it,” a top Dem African-American source said. [Dem primary opponent Chris Kennedy, who has to raise his campaign cash, was trouncing Pritzker and Summers in a three-way match-up poll in March conducted by Summers.]

“Kurt was his own straw man,” a top Dem source said.

Chris bliss . . .

It’s gonna be a La La Land lineup for Dem gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy in L.A. on May 24.

• A galaxy of stars including Dan “The Blues Borthers” Aykroyd, Annette Bening, Warren Beatty, Pierce Brosnan, Lou Gossett Jr., Norman Lear, Alfre Woodard, Rob Reiner and Martin Sheen are among the celebs attending a fundraiser hosted by his family — including Rory Kennedy, Cheryl Hines, Bobby Kennedy, Vicki and Max Kennedy, Bobby and Maria Shriver.

