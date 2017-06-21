26-year Cook County Clerk David Orr won’t seek re-election

Cook County Clerk David Orr, who has served in his position for 26 years, will not seek another term next year, Sneed is told.

Orr appears poised to make an announcement this afternoon that he will not seek re-election when he appears before the Democratic slate-making committee on Thursday.

That means whoever wins the March primary in 2018 will be the Democratic candidate in the November general election.

Orr, who has been considering pulling the plug on his clerkship for the past several years, had held the office since 1991 and was once mayor of Chicago for eight days in 1987.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.