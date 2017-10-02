Sneed exclusive: Rauner’s Chicago violence plan — more state police

Sneed has learned Gov. Bruce Rauner plans to wade into the nightmare of Chicago’s street violence in his state budget address in Springfield on Wednesday by proposing a plan to send more state troopers to Chicago.

• Translation: Sneed is told the governor, who is involved in a contentious budget battle, will propose funding for two Illinois State Police classes for 200 cadets over the next two years — which would help deal with the violence spilling from the streets onto the expressways.

“Shootings are increasing on the expressways, which is not only tragic — but falls within the jurisdiction of the State Police,” a top Sneed source said.

“The governor plans to add resources to help contain Chicago’s violence, where 335 state troopers are already assigned to the Chicago expressway region. [There are 1,650 police statewide.]

“The governor’s proposal will contain the money to train the cadets, an addition to resources that already supplement the surge in troopers he’s already sent to the Chicago region to address this issue.”

Sneed hears convicted wife murderer Drew Peterson has instructed his former attorney, Joel Brodsky, to tear up his will naming his son, Stephen, as executor of his estate.

Peterson, who is serving time at the Menard Correctional Center for murdering his third wife, Kathleen Savio, and conspiracy to murder Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow, told Brodsky he has written a new will.

Sneed is told Peterson informed Brodsky the will naming his son executor of his estate he made while incarcerated in the Will County Jail awaiting trial should be “destroyed because it was no longer valid.”

Reached for comment, Brodksy said he couldn’t comment on the specifics of the Peterson letter, which he “received a few months ago — but now the timing makes sense.”

Brodsky was referring to a Lifetime cable network show that aired in January where Stephen revealed he believed his father “probably” killed Savio and probably killed his father’s missing fourth wife, Stacy Peterson.

Stephen, who said he still loves his father, lives in his father’s Bolingbrook home where he is acting as guardian of Drew and Stacy’s two young children and until last summer, used his father’s pension payments to support the family. He lost his job in 2011.

The producers of the Lifetime show titled it: “Monster in My Family.”

Will Rauner “send in the troops” to curb Chicago’s violence as suggested by President Donald Trump’s string of tweets slamming Chicago’s violent streets?

• Answer: Although hugely concerned about Chicago’s rising violence, Rauner — who is commander-in-chief of the Illinois National Guard — has no intention of sending the National Guard to Chicago — “unless, heaven forbid — a short-term riot might make sense doing so,” he claims.

Rauner claims he has not sought the advice of former Illinois governors Jim Thompson, Jim Edgar or George Ryan, but refers to former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels as his main adviser, in addition to Jeb Bush and former Chicago Mayor Rich Daley!

Will — or how long will it take — fashion mega maven Anna Wintour, a huge supporter of Hillary Clinton, to put first lady Melania Trump on the cover of Vogue?

Sneed is not the only one asking.

Heard on the street: Chicago Police officer Robert Rialmo, who will not be charged criminally for fatally shooting 19-year-old Quintonio LeGrier and 55-year-old Bettie Jones in 2015, is waiting for an opening to join the Chicago Fire Department.

“He took the test. He qualified,” a Rialmo source said.

