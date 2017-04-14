Sneed exclusive: Social media factors into crime-fighting plan

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx wants to talk with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions about Chicago crime. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx has a wish list to fight crime in Chicago.

And deciphering the scourge side of social media is on the list.

Sneed is told Foxx sent the list via a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions late last week in hopes of snagging Trump regime resources to combat the violence crippling “the Chicago region.”

Calling out “a city plagued by the worst gun violence in 20 years and two of the city’s police districts,” Foxx cited the Trump administration’s interest in prioritizing efforts to address violent crime, outlined key funding areas to keep “our communities safe,” and singled out the explosive growth of social media “and its role in crime” by requesting tech support and social media analysts.

She underscored the need for greater tools to combat crimes committed on social media by citing the recent case of an 18-year-old disabled man and the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that were streamed on Facebook Live.

She also requested a personal powwow with Sessions.

Amongst some of Foxx’s additional requests:

1. The building of an Arrest Alert system allowing assistant state’s attorneys to be informed when defendants in priority targeted cases are arrested for unrelated offenses — so cases can be combined and make prosecution more effective.

2. Automating a jailhouse call review system so the state’s attorney’s office and the Cook County sheriff’s office can efficiently share a database and streamline what is now a cumbersome system.

OPINION

Burke’s law . . .

Watch for powerful City Council Ald. Ed Burke (14th) to propose a city ordinance protecting airline passengers from city aviation abuse in the wake of United Airlines passenger Dr. David Dao’s forcible removal and subsequent injury pre-flight at O’Hare International Airport last Sunday.

Titled the Aircraft Passenger Protection Ordinance, it would prohibit employees of the city of Chicago from aiding airline personnel in removing passengers or entering an aircraft unless commission of crime or for an emergency medical episode.

Lee’s way . . .

Movie maven Spike Lee, a New York devotee, is expected for Easter Sunday service at Saint Sabina Church located in the violence-torn South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

• Spike sez: The Rev. Michael Pfleger says Lee chirped: “What would Easter be without St. Sabina?” Continued Pfleger: “Spike also said he was flying in just for the service in his usual third-row church pew seat — and then flying directly back to New York, where he just finished filming his Netflix redo of his very first film, ‘She’s Gotta Have It!’ ”

• A nave note: Actor/Chicago native John Cusack is also expected to hit St. Sabina for Easter Sunday mass.



Amy rules!

March on!

The Good Friday peace march in Englewood signaling the city’s refusal to accept violence on our streets, which was led by Cardinal Blase Cupich, also included Chicago’s first lady, Amy Rule, a former Episcopalian who converted to Judaism.

No photo alert. No pre-publicity. Just Amy.

What a gal.



Photo op!

Click! Click! Snap! Pop!

Sun-Times ace political reporter Tina Sfondeles was snapped wearing “work gear” . . . i.e., cap, goggles and gown last week while covering Gov. Bruce Rauner visiting a vitamin factory.

• Joked Sfondeles: “The things you do for work. At least I was wearing lipstick.”

