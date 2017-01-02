Sneed: Frustrated Senate president might not run again

Sen. President John Cullerton is considering not running for Senate again when his term ends. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times

Sneed hears powerful Illinois Senate President John Cullerton (D-6th) has told some of his closest Senate colleagues he is so frustrated with the budget logjam, he is thinking about not running for re-election when his term is up in two years, according to two sources.

“Cullerton is stressed and frustrated by all the nonsense going on in Springfield and the ability to get things done,” said a source who spoke to Cullerton.

“He indicated he is not going to pull the plug now, but he did say he was considering not running for re-election,” said a state senator who asked to remain anonymous.

“Cullerton is highly respected by his colleagues, but if he isn’t planning on running for re-election, his leadership spot is a coveted position,” said a top Dem source who claims several state senators have already expressed interest in the job.

News of Cullerton’s private intentions comes at a critical time in the state budget crisis. He and fellow Sen. Christine Radogno, a Republican, are working together to break the budget logjam by securing votes for the so-called “grand bargain” legislation.

Reached for comment, Cullerton acknowledged expressing frustrations with the lingering budget deadlock at the Capitol, something he’s hoping the Senate will break through this coming week.

“The budget logjam is frustrating — personally, professionally and politically. That’s no secret,” he said. “As for my future? I’ll decide that at the appropriate time. But that time isn’t now. Right now the only priority is getting a budget for the state of Illinois.”

“I just got elected Senate president three weeks ago. I’m not going anywhere,” Cullerton said. “We just came out of campaign season. I’m trying to govern and get a balanced budget passed.

“If I want to run for re-election as a state senator, I’ll need to make that decision by the end of the year. Right now, we’ve got problems to solve. I’ll deal with the other stuff later,” Cullerton said.

Stay tuned.

Pssst!

Sneed is told the reason former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. decided not to file a subsequent fourth subpoena in the divorce proceedings against his wife, former Ald. Sandi Jackson, is he got nervous.

Why not?

The person is a top Chicago politician!

Rahm ’em . . .

Mayor Rahm Emanuel to the rescue?

Is it a case of better late than never?

• Backshot: The near collapse of Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson last Friday at a press conference — which was attributed to taking blood pressure medication on an empty stomach — prompted hizzoner to take matters into his own hands.

• Sneed is told over the weekend, the Rahmster dropped off a box of Clif Energy Bars to Johnson’s office so the city’s top cop would always have something to eat before press conferences in the future.

Munch that.

Serve & protect . . .

Hmmm.

Imagine being top cop Eddie Johnson!

Ordained to serve and protect, Johnson just asked the city’s inspector general to probe allegations his fiancee, Chicago Police Lt. Nakia Fenner, might have intervened to help her son following a traffic stop.

Yikes!

• Backshot: In hindsight, the duo were definitely in the land of better days in Rome last November, when Sneed spotted the happy couple hand in hand as guests of Mayor Emanuel at the investiture of Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich heading out of a U.S. Embassy party.

Questions? Questions?

Now that President Donald Trump is making a huge case for promoting Black History Month, will he be be asking his predecessor, the nation’s first African-American president, to participate in any of the events?

Sparkle plenty . . .

The Brit tabloid press claims a diamond and pearl necklace worn by Princess Diana just before her death has been put up for sale for $12 million by the couple from Ukraine who now own it.

Any takers?

Oh baby, Beyoncé!

Singer Beyoncé and rapper husband Jay-Z, who just announced they are having twins via an Instagram post Wednesday, not only grabbed headlines, but the pix of Beyonce posing in lingerie and a baby bump netted over 1 million likes in 38 minutes.

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and friends dining at La Scarola on Friday night. . . Comedian Dave Chappelle spotted with his daughter at Hugo’s Frog Bar on Monday. He was in town for Chance the Rapper’s “Open Mike” event at Harold Washington Library Center. . . . NBA player Jahlil Okafor at RPM steak Saturday night. . . . Today’s birthdays: Shakira, 40; Packers former footballer Donald Driver, 42; Tony Fratto, ageless; South Side legend Jim Daly, 93; and a belated birthday wish to retired CEO Ed Weil, 89, recipient of the Auditorium Theatre’s prestigious Adler and Sullivan Award. Weil, who shuns the limelight despite his mega support of the Auditorium Theatre, is the great grandson of famous architect Dankmar Adler, who with his partner, Louis Sullivan, designed the city treasure.